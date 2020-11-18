Prime office space in Dublin 2 seeking €55 per sq ft

Browne Corrigan Chartered Surveyors are guiding €55-€58 per square foot for the remaining office space at Pepper Canister House on Mount Street Crescent in Dublin 2.

The property, built originally by developers Johnny Ronan and Paddy McKillen, comprises a five-storey office block extending to 10,000sq ft and 10 car parking spaces. The building has just been extensively refurbished by its owner, Esprit Investments Limited. The works were extensive and included the installation of a new lift, new toilets and shower facilities, and new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) that is separately metered to each floor, new windows, raised access floors and ceilings.

Esprit has a strong track record when it comes to procuring and updating prime office properties. The developer is perhaps best known for its work on Waterways House, a striking seven-storey office building, which it completed in 2018. Other properties upgraded and extended by Esprit include Mespil Court on Mespil Road, Dublin 4; 86 Lower Leeson Street, Dublin 2; and Grand Canal House, Dublin 4.

Tenants secured

With tenants secured for the ground and first floors of Pepper Canister House earlier this year, Browne Corrigan is now offering the second, third and fourth floors of the building to let. All three floors (5,600sq ft) are available for occupancy by a single tenant or on a floor-by-floor basis along with an allocation of car parking per floor.

Pepper Canister House occupies a high-profile position on Mount Street Crescent, adjacent to the landmark Pepper Canister Church. The building sits conveniently between Dublin’s Silicon Docks area – Google’s European headquarters on Barrow Street is minutes’ walk away – and the city’s traditional Georgian quarter.

The property is near the Dart on Barrow Street and the Luas green line stop at St Stephen’s Green.