Online property courses recognised by PSRA

The Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA) now recognises University College of Estate Management’s (UCEM) undergraduate and postgraduate real estate programmes.

This means that those taking UCEM’s online courses – BSc Real Estate Management and MSc Real Estate degrees – can be confident of forging a career in Ireland and international markets, according to UCEM’s David Hourihan.

UCEM’s programmes are accredited by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, a globally recognised professional body, but the PSRA’s endorsement should add an extra degree of comfort for Irish-based students.

Exams

“Most of our Irish students are already in full-time employment,” says Mr Hourihan. “Our programmes are designed to work around these existing commitments and our exam centres are available across Ireland so Irish students don’t have to travel to Britain to sit their exams with us.”

James Nugent, chairman of Lisney, says UCEM “has always been well-regarded by Irish employers. The PSRA’s recognition of UCEM programmes is particularly welcome given the low numbers of students graduating from Irish property courses.”

James Lonergan, director of education at the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland, also welcomed PSRA recognition for UCEM.

“This will increase the options available to students and complement SCSI’s programme of PSRA-recognised property and facilities management courses, supporting the public interest with qualified professionals.”