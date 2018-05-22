Office building in Dublin Industrial Estate for €1.4m

Agent Bagnall Doyle MacMahon is quoting €1.4 million for an office investment at 128 Slaney Road in Dublin Industrial Estate, Glasnevin, Dublin 11.

It is being sold with vacant possession, is in walk-in condition and extends to 989sq m (10,645sq ft). In addition, it sits on a site of 0.45 acres with 34 car-parking spaces.

Dublin Industrial Estate is situated about halfway between the city centre and the M50.