Syrian man appears in court after arriving in Dublin without identification

The man was arrested on Friday afternoon 'having arrived at Dublin Airport', the court heard.

A Syrian man arrested after arriving at Dublin Airport without a passport or any form of identification has been remanded in custody.

Abdul Alkak (39), who has no address in Ireland and has “no ties to this country”, was charged with breaching the Immigration Act and appeared before Judge Conor Fottrell at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Detective John Henry of the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) told the court the man was arrested on Friday at 3.50pm “having arrived at Dublin Airport”.

He was charged later that evening, and “the defendant made no reply after caution”, the detective said.

The accused listened to the proceedings with the aid of an interpreter, and the court heard that he also had one present when he was charged.

The GNIB detective applied for a remand in custody, saying the accused “has no ties to this country”.

The man did not address the court and has not entered a plea.

Defence solicitor Eddie O’Connor told Judge Fottrell that his client was not making a bail application.

Judge Fottrell granted Mr Alkak legal aid and remanded him in custody to appear again on Tuesday.

The offence carries a possible 12-month prison term.

The legislation requires every foreign national to produce on demand a valid passport or other equivalent document issued by or on behalf of an authority recognised by the Government, establishing their identity and nationality, unless they can satisfactorily explain the circumstances preventing them from doing so.