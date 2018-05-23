Modern office in chic Monkstown Crescent for €950,000

QRE is guiding €950,000 for a small office investment at fashionable Monkstown Crescent in south Dublin.

The North Block at 16a Monkstown Crescent, which is for sale with vacant possession, is an own-door modern office over two levels which extends to 369sq m (4,000sq ft) and comes with six basement car-parking spaces.

The spec includes raised access floors and suspended ceilings with recessed lighting.

It is configured in a mix of open-plan and cellular office space, and includes a kitchenette along with a shower and changing area.

Monkstown Crescent, a chic cafe spot with high-end restaurants such as Avoca, is a stroll from Salthill Dart station and is serviced by bus routes 7, 8 and 75.