Irish Life seeking €62.50 per sq ft for Dublin docklands offices

Fresh from its success in securing US pharmaceutical giant Horizon Theraputics as tenant for the entirety of 70 St Stephen’s Green, Irish Life is now seeking occupiers for its landmark 24/26 City Quay office scheme in the Dublin docklands.

Agent Knight Frank is quoting a rent of €62.50 per sq ft for the 38,600sq ft which remains available across the building’s ground, fourth and penthouse floors.

KBC Bank will be taking up occupation of the third floor, which extends to 17,000sq ft in the coming weeks, having vacated the property temporarily to facilitate its full refurbishment and upgrade by Irish Life to a new Grade A specification.

The building had been home originally to leading professional services firm Grant Thornton, prior to its move to its a new headquarter premises at 13-18 City Quay, which is also owned by Irish Life.

Since Grant Thornton’s departure from 24/26 City Quay, the property has been transformed into a modern office building extending to more than 90,000sq ft, capable of competing with the most modern new builds in Dublin’s docklands and prime central business district.

New reception

A new reception sets the tone for the quality of finishes throughout the building, Irish Life says, while the office accommodation offers highly flexible and efficient floor plates, with general floor to ceiling heights of 2.825m.

The upgraded specification includes new metal ceiling tiles, new energy efficient LED lights and new air conditioning system to the office areas. In addition to the upgraded toilet facilities on each floor, Irish Life are investing in reconfiguring the basement to provide new women’s and men’s shower facilities, lockers and drying rooms.

The fourth and fifth floors have large terraced areas providing uninterrupted views over the river Liffey and the Dublin mountains. In terms of sustainability, 24/26 City Quay carries a Ber A3 rating, and will be FitWel, LEED Gold and WiredScore accredited.