Key Dalkey residential site is ready to go at €7m

Developers and investors targeting Dublin’s high-end residential market will be interested in the sale of Dalkey Manor.

Located off the Barnhill Road and less than 400 metres from the affluent coastal village of Dalkey, this imposing six-bedroom house of 273sq m (2,939sq ft) comes to the market with full planning permission for its demolition and development of 36 residential units.

The approved scheme provides for 13 houses and 23 apartments distributed around a central spine and public space. All units will enjoy the benefit of sea views. Joint agents Savills and Hooke & MacDonald are guiding a price of €7 million for the property.

Dalkey itself is a hugely popular and much sought-after residential location. While the area is largely unspoiled, it is readily accessible by road and rail from Dublin city centre thanks to its proximity to both the N11 and Dart station, which is located within a short walk of the subject property.

The selling agents say: “The sale of Dalkey Manor is a rare opportunity to create a prime residential development in one of Dublin’s most affluent and scenic suburbs. The planning permission secured for 36 units will allow for potential purchasers to break ground immediately, therefore we expect demand to be strong throughout the sales process.”