Grade A offices at Swords Business Campus to let at €18 per sq ft

Document storage provider, the Oasis Group Ltd, has taken possession of its newly-fitted grade A headquarter unit at Swords Business Campus in Dublin, following a full refit by the scheme’s new owners, Sisk.

Designed by Scott Tallon Walker, Swords Business Campus comprises approximately 27,870sq m (300,000sq ft) and is home to numerous industry leading companies and public bodies including CityJet, the CSO, the HSE and Convergys, all of which have been long-term occupiers.

Onsite amenities at Swords Business Campus include generous car parking provision, secure bicycle parking, a large restaurant/canteen facility, a creche, and 24-hour security.

Seeking tenants

Located on the Balheary Road adjacent to the M1 motorway, and five minutes north of Dublin Airport, the scheme will be served in the future by the planned Metro Link which will link it directly to St Stephen’s Green in 25 minutes. The new service, which is expected to be operational by 2027, will include a stop at the Estuary, just 400 metres from the campus.

Joint letting agents CBRE and JLL are now seeking tenants for the final two units at Sword Business Campus. Measuring from 836sq m (9,000sq ft) to 3,530sq m (38,000sq ft), the units will be fully refitted to include new air conditioning, suspended ceilings, LED lighting, bathrooms. The agents are quoting a highly-competitive rent, starting at €18 per sq ft.