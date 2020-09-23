South Dublin land at €19m has scope for up to 500 homes

A broad range of developers and investors involved in the delivery of housing both for the traditional owner-occupier market and the private-rented sector are expected to vie for a major residential site with a guide price of €19 million in south Dublin.

Located just off the Glenamuck Road in Kiltiernan, the land extends to 13.48 hectares (33.31 acres), and is capable of accommodating up to 500 homes, according to the joint selling agents Savills Ireland and Kelly Walsh.

Given the Kiltiernan scheme’s potential scale, the prospective purchaser of the land will be able to seek fast-track planning permission from An Bord Pleanála under the terms of the Government’s Strategic Housing Development scheme. The system allows developers seeking permission for large-scale residential schemes of 100 housing units or more to bypass local authorities and apply directly to An Bord Pleanála.

The site’s capacity for up to 500 residential units is based on the Kilternan/Glenamuck Local Area Plan’s density range of 40-50 units per hectare. Under this local plan the lands are predominantly zoned residential (approximately 9.83 hectares), with a neighbourhood centre also being provided for.

The land, which is situated off the Glenamuck and Enniskerry Roads, comprises a large holding laid out in a mix of sports and agricultural fields. Positioned close to junction 15 of the M50 motorway, the site benefits from ease of access to all major national routes, Dublin city centre and Dublin Airport. The site also benefits from its proximity to the Luas green line and a choice of Dublin Bus services.

In December 2019, An Bord Pleanála granted permission to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council for the Part 8 (and compulsory purchase order) Glenamuck District Roads Scheme which will connect the existing R117 Enniskerry Road with the Glenamuck Road. This scheme will traverse through the subject lands and will further enhance their accessibility when complete.

Kilternan is located 12km south of Dublin city centre and close to the Dublin-Wicklow border. South Dublin benefits from excellent infrastructure and enduring residential, retail and commercial appeal. The area also benefits from its location beside employment centres of Sandyford, Central Park and Cherrywood, which are home to global firms such as Microsoft, Vodafone and Sage.

The Kiltiernan lands are being offered for sale on the instruction of statutory receiver Ken Fennell of Deloitte.