Four-star Mayo hotel sells for €9m

The four-star McWilliam Park Hotel, developed in Claremorris, Co Mayo, in 2006 at a cost of more than €20 million, has been sold for €9 million. Agent JLL handled the sale of the hotel, which was the subject of an examinership in 2016.

The 103-bedroom hotel was built by Claremorris Tourism and MOPB Developments, the owners and operators led by local accountant Damian Prendergast and backed by Seamus Ross of Menolly Homes, Garrett Kelleher of Shelbourne Developments, and David Andrews and Michael Tunney of Lioncourt Capital, among others.

McWilliam Park has one of the largest concert hall venues in the west of Ireland, frequently attracting 800 guests to country music functions. It also has a full leisure centre and an 18m swimming pool.