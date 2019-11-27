Energy-efficient office development at Dublin Castle quoting €55 per sq ft

Agent CBRE is quoting a rent of €55 per sq ft for space at a new office scheme now under construction on a site immediately adjacent to Dublin Castle.

Upon completion at the end of 2021, One Le Pole Square on Ship Street will comprise of 10,251sq m (110,341sq ft) of grade A office space distributed across a six-storey building. Designed by Reddy Architecture & Urbanism on behalf of Padraic Rhatigan’s Luxor Developments, the new offices will meet NZEB (near zero energy building standards) specification and boast A2 energy efficiency. The scheme will also include a ground-floor cafe, private rooftop terraces, 170 bike spaces and 48 car-parking spaces.

While the new building derives its name from the site’s origin as the St Michael Le Pole church, the scheme’s immediate surrounds remain steeped in history thanks to the commanding presence of neighbouring Dublin Castle and the nearby St Patrick’s Cathedral.

In terms of its accessibility, One Le Pole Square will be located within a short walk of numerous Dublin Bus routes on both George’s Street and Dame Street.

Willie Dowling of CBRE’s office division says: “The combination of cutting-edge design, focus on sustainability, established developer and historic city centre location should appeal to a variety of potential occupiers, but in particular government offices, tech sector and professional firms.”

One Le Pole Square is being offered to the market as a single headquarter premises or alternatively as a multi-letting with floors from 2,000sq m (21,528sq ft).