Dublin 6 site with scope for residential scheme seeks €1.5m

Developers of both residential and commercial schemes are expected to express an interest in a well-located opportunity which has been brought to the market in Rathmines village, Dublin 6, at a guide price of €1.5 million.

Number 10 Wynnefield Road is a Z4-zoned site of 0.19 acres (8,190sq ft) comprising two former coach houses currently in use as warehouses and a modern two-storey building which is laid out as a showroom and office space.

The existing owners are prepared to remain in situ under a licence for a period of between 12 and 18 months, during which time the purchaser could submit a planning application for the redevelopment of the site.

A review carried out in advance of the sale by architect Hugh Wallace and his team at Douglas Wallace suggests the site could comfortably accommodate an apartment scheme over four levels. The proposed development would consist of six two-bedroom units and seven one-bedroom units, along with a large commercial space at street level.

Rathmines has long been established as one of Dublin’s most sought after residential areas, and is a popular location for those working in the city centre just 3.4 miles away. The village offers an extensive mix of retail, office, residential, food and beverage and entertainment offerings.

Nigel Kingston, who is handling the sale on behalf of agent Lambert Smith Hampton, says: “Rathmines is one of the most popular places to live in Dublin, with its bustling village atmosphere, and we have no doubt that this site is going to attract a lot of interest.

“It is rare that a location of this nature comes to the market with a private treaty agreement option, and a wide range of potential development options open to the purchaser.”