Dublin 15 logistics unit to let at €395,600 per annum

Agent CBRE is quoting a rent of €395,600 per annum for a substantial logistics and storage facility at Northwest Business Park in Dublin 15.

Extending to 5,157sq m (55,400sq ft) in total, the available space forms part of TPN House and comprises a high-bay warehouse of 1,709 sq m (18,400 sq ft) with a clear internal height of 10 m. There is additional storage capacity of 2,880 sq m (31,000sq ft) at mezzanine level with a clear height of 3 m. The space includes three dock levellers and one grade loading door.

Loading access is provided to the rear of the building and there is ample communal parking on site. The property also includes ground floor offices and staff amenities.

Northwest Business Park is situated just 700 m from the N2/N3 link road which provides dual carriageway access to the N2 and N3 routes and junctions 5 and 6 of the M50, which are both within 7.5km of the property. Occupiers in the immediate area include Independent Express Cargo, Equinix, Java Republic HQ, Harvey Norman, and DPD.

The available space within TPN House is being offered to the letting market on flexible terms. Seanna Gill of CBRE says: “With Dublin currently experiencing a shortage of sizeable logistic space, we expect to see strong interest from the market, and from the supply chain sector particularly, for this offering.”