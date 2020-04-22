Dublin city centre retail investment sold for €765,000

The combination of a strong location, asset management and reversionary potential helped to secure the recent sale for €765,000 of two retail opportunities at No 12 Aston Quay and 3/3A Aston Place.

Located just 100m from O’Connell Street, the properties had been offered to the market by agent Colliers International for €675,000. The price paid by the purchaser represents a premium of 13.33 per cent, and reflects the “excellent interest” which selling agent Colin O’Shea says the investment generated from a “broad pool of investors”.

Modern

No 12 Aston Quay extends to 279sq m (3,000sq ft) and comprises a modern retail unit over ground floor and basement. The unit, which is suited to a number of uses (subject to planning permission), was sold with vacant possession.

Nos 3 and 3A Aston Place comprise two adjoining retail units extending to 63sq m (675sq ft). The property is let to the Icon Factory artists’ co-operative.