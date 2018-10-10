D15 warehouse and office unit set for occupation by summer for €8.6m

A warehouse and office unit under construction in an established logistics development in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15, is available to rent at €475,000 or buy for €8.6 million through agent Savills.

Unit 629, which will be ready for occupation by summer 2019, is the first phase of a new extension to Park Developments’ Northwest Logistics Park. It will have 4,646sq m (50,000sq ft) of space, including 376sq m (4,047sq ft) of office space, with a clear internal height of 15 metres, five loading bays, two ground-level roller shutter doors and a yard depth of 37 metres.

Planning permission

Park Developments has planning permission for six new logistics facilities at Northwest totalling 21,650sq m (233,000sq ft) with unit sizes from 1,394sq m (15,000sq ft) up to 7,254sq m (78,000sq ft). The €35 million development is within 200 metres of the N2/N3 link road which provides dual carriageway access to the N2, N3 and on to the M50 and Port Tunnel.

Dick Cuddihy of Park Developments says that the logistics sector has witnessed “strong levels of interest” from occupiers in the retail and parcel delivery sectors as a result of a surge in online shopping.

Logistics and industrial property has experienced growth in rents and capital values in the past two years as other sectors of the market have plateaued.