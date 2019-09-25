Brokers' jollies kicked to touch, Just Eat's tasty profits, and a guide to oil exploration

Free rugby tickets, golf trips and days out at Croke Park will all be banned under new rules from the Central Bank on how financial brokers can be paid for advising and selling financial products to consumers. Fiona Reddan has the details.

The Irish unit of food delivery company Just Eat served up tasty profits of €9.2 million last year as a result of “substantial increases in turnover” helped by growth in its market share. Peter Hamilton reports.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this week announced a ban on certain oil exploration in Irish waters yet just last month the Government published a guide for those interested in applying for a fossil fuel exploration licence. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

The European Commission’s decision three years ago that Ireland gave Apple €13 billion of illegal tax aid has been given a partial boost by a court verdict in another contested case, involving US coffee chain Starbucks, according to competition lawyers. Joe Brennan reports.

In her weekly column, Fiona Reddan looks at the Central Bank’s new rules for financial brokers and wonders if they will make much of a difference to consumers.

