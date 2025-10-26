Ava Crean (19) and David McGlynn (26) take national titles at Dublin Marathon

Limerick's Ava Crean crosses the line to win the women's national title at the 2025 Dublin Marathon. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Teenager Ava Crean (19) delivered a stunning run to become the youngest ever winner of the women’s national title at the Dublin Marathon on Sunday.

The Limerick native, who ran her first marathon earlier this year, finished sixth overall and was the first Irish woman home with a personal best of 2:34.12 – smashing her previous personal best by nine minutes.

She beat three-in-row seeking Ann-Marie McGlynn (45) for the Irish title in a battle that felt like a passing of the baton. McGlynn, who entered the race with a hamstring injury, finished eighth overall in a time of 2:36:24.

The women’s race was won by Ethiopian Eebbissee Addunyaa in 2:26.28. It was an all-Ethiopian podium with Kena Girma second in 2:26.32 and Atsede Baysa third in 2:27.12.

There was also a new winner of the men’s national title with Waterford’s David McGlynn (26) running a superbly disciplined race to reel in the Irish pack in the second half of the marathon.

McGlynn, who finished fifth overall, delivered a personal best 2:11.01 to become the national champion. Irish runners claimed fifth (McGlynn), sixth (Ryan Creech, 2:11.42) and seventh (Paul O’Donnell, 2:12.11).

The men’s race was won by American Daniel Mesfin, sporting a bobble hat and sunglasses for the entire course, in 2:08.51. Ethiopia’s Manazot Siyum was second in 2:09.09 with Sweden’s Samuel Tsegaye third in 2:09.29.