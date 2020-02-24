Apartments row, Ires to continue building in Dublin, and hotel occupancy rates

A dispute over the ownership of 16 apartments and three commercial units threatens their proposed sale for €5.1 million, the Commercial Court has been told, in a case involving the former chief executive of the Windsor Motor group, Michael Herbert and his wife, Paula, and the developer of the apartments, Paul Walsh, and his wife Breda. Colm Keena has the details.

Institutional landlord Irish Residential Properties REIT (Ires) has hired construction company Townlink to build more than 60 apartments in Dublin, in spite of concerns that it might pull back from investment in the wake of an election result that could result in rent freezes. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Hotels and guest houses outside Dublin bore the brunt of last year’s slowdown in tourism growth, according to a leading industry lobby group, with occupancy levels well below those in the capital. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

WiredScore, a company that rates and certifies buildings in terms of internet connectivity, is launching a service for the Irish build-to-rent market with 1,800 homes already signed up for certification. Charlie Taylor reports.

US gambling group Boyd Gaming says a deal with Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment is helping to lure new customers to its casinos, writes Barry O’Halloran.

The UK introduced a new immigration regime last week that will cause harm to many industries, according to our columnist Chris Johns.

In her weekly column, Pilita Clark concludes that the answer to career uncertainty is to do what people have always done: try to be paid to do something you like and then just muddle along.

