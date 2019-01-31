An Taisce settles Providence court case with Government as licence quashed

An Taisce has settled a High Court case with the Government over a survey licence granted to Tony O’Reilly jnr’s Providence Resources for exploration works at its valuable Barryroe project off the Cork coast.

The heritage body had challenged the decision to award the licence late last year, claiming that the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment had failed to comply with EU directives when it granted the permit to survey the Barryroe site.

At the time, it presented a significant challenge for Mr O’Reilly, raising the prospect of a delay to the project, which has been valued at an estimated €1.1 billion.

However, in a statement, An Taisce said that the case had been resolved after the licence for the exploration work was quashed in a High Court settlement.

Terms of agreement

Under the terms of the agreement between An Taisce and the Department, the State will pick up the tab for both sides’ costs.

In a statement, An Taisce said that “the outcome of this case is an important vindication of the public interest role of An Taisce in protecting Ireland’s marine environment”.

According to a study by Davy Stockbrokers, Providence’s broker, the oilfield could ultimately be worth €2.5 billion in taxes for the State.