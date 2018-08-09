Maarten Schuurman named as new Heineken Ireland MD

Maarten Schuurman has been appointed managing director of Heineken Ireland to succeed Maggie Timoney who is leaving to take up another role with the company.

Mr Schuurman joined the drinks giant as a trainee 22-years-ago. His current role is head of global sales where he is responsible for revenue management and e-commerce activities.

The Dutchman has held several other finance and commercial roles in Heineken and been managing director of the group’s operating companies in Suriname, South America and Burundi in East Africa.

Ms Timoney, who was managing director of Heineken Ireland for a five-year period, has been appointed chief executive of the group’s US operations.