Woman (70s) dies in Co Limerick car crash

A woman (70s) has died after a car crash in Co Limerick

A woman in her 70s died after a crash in Co Limerick on Saturday.

The two-car collision took place on the N21 at Templeglantine West at 11.50am.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. The woman, who was the driver of one of the cars, was taken to University Hospital Limerick where she was later pronounced dead.

A woman passenger in the second vehicle, also in her 70s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A forensic investigation of the scene will be carried out by gardaí. The road is open.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area between 11am and noon on Saturday, particularly those with camera or dashcam footage, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruff Garda station on 061 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.