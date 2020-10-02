Java acquires Bandon-based distributor The Island Beverage Company

Irish coffee roaster and distributor Java Republic has acquired Co Cork-based The Island Beverage Company for an undisclosed sum.

The company, which is the exclusive distributor for Java Republic in Cork, Kerry and Limerick regions, was founded in Bandon in 2004. Under the deal, the existing management team and all employees are to join Java.

Coverage

“In acquiring The Island Beverage Company, we will strengthen our relationship with our customers in the south west, ensuring we can continue to deliver the same excellent service and support,” said Grace O’Shaughnessy, managing director of Java Republic.

Spanish coffee company Cafento acquired a majority stake in Java last year. Founded 21 years ago, Java is one of Ireland’s best-known coffee roasters having brought the world’s first carbon neutral roastery to Ireland to supply coffee to more than 1,200 offices, hotel groups, cafes and corporate catering services.