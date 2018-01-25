Aryzta revises earnings downwards despite stable revenue

Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta has reduced its earnings guidance for 2018, saying it expects a fall of 15 per cent compared with the previous year.

The company said despite broadly stable revenue, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation weakened towards the end of the second quarter in both it EU and US business, and that trend was not expected to reverse during the rest of the year.

Aryzta had previously forecast its fiscal year 2018 earnings would be broadly in line with 2017.

The underperformance in Europe will account for about 20 per cent of the shortfall, Aryzta said, with good progress on butter price recovery and improvements in capacity utilisation in Germany failing to offset losses in volumes and Brexit pressures.

Excluding Cloverhill, the US business’s revenue is stabilising, but earnings are still failing to meet expectations. The company blamed double digit inflation in distribution costs and higher than expected labour costs, and said actions to improve performance, including price increases and brand investment, were behind schedule.

Aryzta recently added to its management team, appointing Dave Johnson as the new chief executive of its north American business, while John Heffernan is to become group chief strategy officer.

“While acknowledging the major challenges, revenue remains resilient,” chief executive Kevin Toland said. “The newly strengthened management team is now in place and fully focused on addressing those challenges. We are progressing the disposal of non-core assets and deleveraging programme which is a key component of our multi-year turnaround programme and delivery of the €1 billion cash generation target.”

Aryzta is set to announce half year results on March 12th.