Profits up at group behind Lillie’s Bordello

The company that owns and operates celebrity hangout Lillie’s Bordello in Dublin as well as the adjoining Porterhouse Central Bar, reported frothy profits last year, newly filed accounts reveal.

Noyfield Ltd, which trades as Lillie’s Bordello, recorded profits of €2.8 million for the 12 months to the end of February 2017. Accumulated profits rose to €4.43 million from €1.63 million a year earlier.

The company’s cash pile more than doubled to €5.1 million from €2.4 million.

Noyfield employed 48 people during the period with staff costs totalling €1.69 million.

A sister company, Iskasinc Limited, which operates the Porterhouse Pub on Parliament Street near Temple Bar, also recorded a strong trading performance. It reported profits of €2.66 million last year with accumulated profits rising to €4 million.

Iskasinc Limited employed 40 people last year and had staff costs of €1.07 million.

Craft brewing

Both companies are subsidiaries of A Pint of Plain Ltd, which recorded a rise in accumulated profits to €3.27 million from €2.4 million a year earlier.

The Porterhouse pub and craft brewing group and the related Dingle Distillery, which were established in the mid-1990s by Oliver Hughes and Liam LaHart, comprises seven bars – five in greater Dublin and one each in New York and London – as well as five restaurants, Lillie’s Bordello nightclub, and the brewing business.

The group announced plans late last year to raise €4 million under the Employment & Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS), which offers tax relief to investors in qualifying small companies.

Funds are to be used to expand production at the Dingle Distillery and to create a visitor centre in a new state of the art brewery in Glasnevin.