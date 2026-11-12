Jensen Huang resigns as CEO of Nvidia

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has resigned from his role with the chipmaker. Photograph: Go Nakamura/AP

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has resigned following revelations that he had two extramarital affairs, plunging the chipmaker at the heart of the global artificial intelligence boom into crisis.

The 63-year-old will be replaced by chief financial officer Colette Kress, who will serve as interim chief executive.

His exit comes after he admitted to having a relationship with a woman that US authorities believe was a Chinese spy. It also emerged on Wednesday that Huang had an affair with a senior Nvidia executive.

Nvidia shares were down more than 10 per cent in pre-market trading, extending earlier losses after the announcement of Huang’s resignation.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, led it to become what was until recently the world’s most valuable company.

Huang’s departure marks a startling end to his more than 33-year tenure, during which Nvidia evolved from a small video-game chip company into the linchpin of the global AI infrastructure boom.

[ Who could run Nvidia after Jensen Huang’s ousting following report of a second affair?Opens in new window ]

Huang has become one of the most recognisable figures in tech, as Nvidia’s semiconductors became integral to training and running AI systems such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude. - Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026