Ardmore and Troy studios managing director Elaine Geraghty to step down

Elaine Geraghty is stepping down as managing director of Ardmore and Troy Studios. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Film studio boss Elaine Geraghty is stepping down from her role at one of biggest domestic players in the sector. No reason has been given for the decision.

Geraghty took over as managing director of Ardmore and Troy studios just six years ago. In a statement on Thursday, the studios said she will leave that role in December though she will remain on as a strategic adviser as the group starts a recruitment process for a successor.

The two studios – outside Bray, Co Wicklow and in Limerick – are owned by an affiliate of troubled US real estate firm Hackman Capital Partners, which describes itself as the largest owner-operator of independent film and television studios worldwide. It has more than 130 sound stages in Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver, Britain and Ireland.

Ardmore and Troy are operated by MBS Group, a studio operator owned, until recently, by Hackman.

In addition to Ardmore and Troy Studios, which Hackman acquired in 2021, the company is planning a Greystones Media Campus, in Co Wicklow, which secured planning approval in 2021. Originally envisaged as a €300 million investment to deliver Ireland’s biggest television and film studios over 44 acres, the plan has since been scaled back to less than half that space.

Geraghty oversaw expansion of both the Wicklow and Limerick studios. She also helped put in place a €10 million, multiyear agreement with independent production company BiggerStage to launch a state-of-the-art global television production hub at Troy Studios.

“It has been an absolute privilege to lead Ardmore Studios and Troy Studios during a transformative period for the Irish creative screen sector,” Geraghty said. “From expanding our infrastructure to hosting world-class, tentpole productions, we have proven that Ireland can compete at the highest global levels.

“While it is bittersweet to step away from Troy and Ardmore, this is a long-considered decision on my part -and I feel very positive about it,” she added.

“Elaine’s leadership has been central to elevating Ireland’s two largest studio hubs into internationally revered production ecosystems. We are profoundly grateful for her dedication,” Alastair Boucaut, executive vice-president of Hackman Capital‘s global studio team said.

“The search for a new managing director begins immediately, and we are looking for a leader who will continue to expand our world-class capabilities,” he added.

Before taking up the role at Ardmore and Troy studios, Geraghty spent four years as chief executive of Screen Producers Ireland. She has also worked with Communicorp Group, the Sunday Tribune, and 98FM.

In September, the Financial Times reported that Deutsche Bank had organised almost $1 billion of loans to Hackman, which are now in default. The loans fuelled a massive expansion of the studio landlords’ portfolio of properties from around 2019 as it bet big on a streaming-led boom in film and television production, which did not materialise.

Hackman also exited Troy and Ardmore operator MBS Group, which it owned with Affinius Capital, earlier this year after the company was seized by creditors in the US, among them the private debt arm of BlackRock and Oaktree Capital.