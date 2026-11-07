NTA pays firm more than €110,000 per month since 2023 for communications advice

Q4PR is providing advice to the National Transport Authority on the MetroLink project and other big-ticket public transport schemes.

The business of building public transport infrastructure is an eye-wateringly expensive one, as Irish taxpayers know only too well.

The latest projected price tag for the MetroLink rail project in Dublin is between €14.4 billion and €17.5 billion, having soared over the past four years. Hands up who thinks it will be delivered within that range?

Then there’s BusConnects projects for Dublin and Cork, Dart+ and a raft of other projects.

This might help to explain the large sums being paid for external public relations and communications advice by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

In response to a recent question from Social Democrats TD Aidan Farrelly, Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said that following a tender process in 2022, the NTA awarded the communications contract to Dublin-based Q4PR. The communications firm is led by its founders Angie Kinane, Gerry O’Sullivan, Martin Mackin and Jackie Gallagher.

“The combined team comprises 13 personnel supporting the delivery of the BusConnects Dublin programme, BusConnects Cork and regional cities and active travel projects, as well as engagement activities for other major sustainable transport programmes, including Dart+ and MetroLink,” the minister’s reply stated.

That’s a lot of people working externally to assist in shaping the messaging around these transport projects, and helping to manage relationships with various stakeholders.

And the cost of this advice?

Some €1.2 million was paid to Q4 in both 2023 and 2024, rising to just over €1.5 million in 2025 and €1.5 million so far in 2026. It adds up to a total of more than €5.4 million over the four years.

On average, that’s north of €110,000 per month for the firm or €415,000 per Q4 staff member over the period.

It’s worth noting, too, that the NTA has its own in-house media team, led by head of communications Jennifer Gilna, while MetroLink has its own director of communications, Eoin Murphy.

Quality and results drive Q4PR’s growth, according to its website. Lucrative contracts from State agencies clearly help, too.