Child (6) becomes latest victim of Waterford arson attack on home

The scene of the suspected arson attack at a house in Birchwood, Waterford. Photograph: Collins

A fifth member of the family destroyed by an arson attack in Waterford last month has died in hospital in Dublin.

Elliott English (6) died at St James’s Hospital on Friday evening from injuries sustained in the arson attack which claimed the lives of his parents, Philip and Kim, and his older brothers, Callum (12) and Jayden (9).

The couple and their two eldest sons died in the fire at their home on Birchwood Avenue in Birchwood, Waterford when a petrol bomb was allegedly thrown at the house in the early hours of October 13th last.

Elliott and another person, both critically injured, were rushed to University Hospital Waterford in Ardkeen before being transferred to the Burns Unit at St James’s Hospital in Dublin where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

In a statement on Friday night, the English family confirmed Elliot’s death “with profound sadness”.

“The family has endured an unimaginable loss, and this latest bereavement has left relatives, neighbours and friends facing an overwhelming period of grief,” they said.

They appealed for time, space and privacy to come to terms with “this devastating tragedy”.

“The family appreciates that there will be considerable public interest and that many people will wish to express their sympathy and support. However, we ask that their privacy, dignity and right to grieve be respected.”

The family thanked those who had shown “kindness, compassion and support during what has been an incomprehensibly difficult time”.

Gardaí also confirmed the child “who sustained critical injuries during a fire at his home” had died at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) Crumlin.

“The thoughts of all members of An Garda Síochána are with the extended English family at this sad time,” a statement said.

Gardaí have charged a couple, Jessica Dalton (31) with an address at Waterford city and Cian Stacey (21) of no fixed abode with criminal damage in relation to the fire at Birchwood Avenue, Birchwood in Waterford on October 13th.

The couple were also charged with assault causing serious harm to two other individuals who cannot be named for legal reasons and have been remanded in continuing custody on all four charges following several court appearances.