More than 100 Irish start-ups head to Web Summit alongside largest-ever Chinese delegation

Web Summit’s main technology conference was held in Dublin until 2015, when it was then moved to Portugal. Photograph: Patricia De Melo Moreira/Getty Images

Travelling to Lisbon to attend Web Summit next week are 115 Irish start-up businesses – ranging from a healthtech firm that uses artificial intelligence to reduce medical appointment no-shows to a climate-conscious company that decarbonises factory operations.

They will exhibit their business ideas to some of the 70,000 people estimated to attend the technology conference throughout the week and pitch to potential investors to help fund their ideas.

Cofounded by Paddy Cosgrave in 2009, Web Summit’s main technology conference was held in Dublin until 2015, when it was then moved to Lisbon. The events company now runs similar Web Summit conferences in Vancouver, Rio de Janeiro and Doha.

This year’s Lisbon Web Summit features its largest-ever Chinese delegation. “Their presence comes as China’s AI models gain ground globally, challenging US technological leadership and raising questions about Europe’s competitiveness,” the company said in a statement.

With the number of Irish start-ups exhibiting at the event this year representing a 36 per cent increase from 2025, Web Summit said “the record turnout comes as Irish start-ups face a challenging fundraising environment” at home and abroad.

Venture capital funding into Irish-owned small and medium-sized businesses fell by 10 per cent in the first half of this year, down to €578 million, according to research conducted by the Irish Venture Capital Association (IVCA).

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International financiers accounted for 82 per cent of all investment during that period, IVCA said, representing “flashing red warning signals” for the sector.

“Irish founders have the ambition to build businesses that matter far beyond our shores,” said Richard Forde, vice president of global ecosystems at Web Summit.

“We want more founders to see global growth as a possibility from day one. Ireland can be the starting point for ideas that change industries, solve problems and create lasting value around the world,” he said.

The company has established the Irish Startup Network to bring 36 start-ups from Ireland to attend Web Summit free of charge and connect with investors and entrepreneurs.

Tickets to attend the tech event range from €1,595 for general admission to €1,950 for VIP access and €24,950 for a “chairperson” ticket – typically marketed towards company executives with additional access to the conference’s leading speakers.

Among the featured Irish start-ups is Spryt, a Monaghan-based health and wellness company that uses AI agents to “help healthcare providers reduce no – shows, improve patient engagement and make access to care easier” through automated, AI-powered WhatsApp and text messages to patients.

Climeaction, a Cork-born engineering firm founded in 2021 that reduces companies’ carbon emissions and operational costs through specialised energy audits, will also head to the conference next week, as will ClubSport, a Cavan-based software development company that has partnered with more than 600 sports clubs to manage their digital services.