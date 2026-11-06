Patrick O’Donovan returns to hospital as treatment continues

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Patrick O’Donovan told journalists that his return to work would be 'guided by medical advice'. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Patrick O’Donovan has been returned to hospital after falling ill at home.

The Limerick Fine Gael TD, who remains as a minister without portfolio after his responsibilities as Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport were taken over by colleague Peter Burke, was being treated at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) on Friday after being brought there on Thursday night.

O’Donovan (49) has spoken publicly about living with deep frontal lobe epilepsy.

It is the second occasion in less than a month that the Limerick politician has been taken to UHL after taking ill.

He had been recuperating at home after being discharged, having suffered a medical emergency as he hosted a meeting of European Union Telecommunications Ministers, held at the University of Limerick, on October 13th.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said he spoke to O’Donovan on Friday, saying he was “in good spirits” and that medical staff were “working to get his treatment right”.

“Out of respect” for Donovan, he said he would not provide a “running commentary on his health”, adding that he is “obviously on leave for medical reasons”.

Speaking to reporters in advance of Fine Gael’s ardfheis in Cork on Friday, the Fine Gael leader noted O’Donovan’s family previously said new treatment would require time.

“And part of that treatment will potentially require, from time to time, observations or perhaps seeking medical attention or medical care,” said Harris.

“So while he may be back in hospital now, it is part of his ongoing treatment.”

O’Donovan was consulted on who would take over his ministerial portfolio while he was on sick leave.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for O’Donovan told journalists that his return to work would be “guided by medical advice”.

A spokesperson for the Minister was contacted for comment on Friday about his latest hospitalisation.