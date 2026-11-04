Operating profits at Convention Centre Dublin fall 21% to €6m

Former tennis player Andre Agassi pictured on stage at the Pendulum Summit in the Convention Centre Dublin. Photograph: Conor McCabe

Operating profits at the company that runs the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD) last year decreased by 21 per cent to €6.2 million despite attendance numbers rising to almost 150,000.

Accounts filed by Spencer Dock Convention Centre (SDCC) show that operating profits decreased as revenues declined by 10 per cent from €32.34 million to €29.22 million.

Next week, the CCD is due to host two large events connected to Ireland’s European Union (EU) presidency that includes an informal meeting of EU leaders on Friday, November 13th.

Some of the guest speakers to appear at CCD events in 2025 included former US politician Hillary Clinton, former tennis player Andre Agassi and former boxer Sugar Ray Leonard.

Income from events declined by almost 13 per cent to €21.9 million in 2025. Last year, The Convention Centre Dublin welcomed almost 150,000 people, who attended a total of 122 events.

This compares to more than 134,000 people attending a total of 114 events at The CDD in 2024

SDCC received the remaining revenues of €7.29 million in unitary charge payments from the owner of the convention centre, the Office of Public Works (OPW). The payment is to cover the capital cost of building the centre.

The contract with the OPW includes performance criteria that must be met throughout the 25 year operational contract, which commenced in 2010.

Chief executive, Stephen Meehan said today: “The Convention Centre Dublin had another strong operational performance last year.”

Meehan said that “trading at The CCD during this year has been positive. So far during 2026, the CCD has hosted a total of 98 events and welcomed over 205,000 attendees.

The firm recorded pretax profits of €15.26 million last year due net interest payments received of €8.28 million along with a €775,000 impairment reversal.

The company recorded a post tax profit of €13.82 million after incurring a corporation tax charge of €1.44 million.

In June 2023, UK infrastructure investor John Laing Group completed the acquisition of the operating licence and public-private partnership (PPP) for the CCD.

Last year, SDCC paid out dividends of €10.4m compared to €13.4 million in 2024.

While the total number of events increased during 2025, overall income from events declined due to a change in the mix of events year-on-year.

The income from an event will depend on the type, duration and size of the specific event in question. Accumulated profits totalled €27.2 million.

A related firm, Spencer Dock Centre Dublin (No 2) DAC employs the staff that operates the centre and last year numbers employed decreased by four to 77.

Staff costs increased marginally from €5.24 million to €5.36 million. Pay to directors decreased from €667,140 to €559,132.