Live updates: Andy Farrell to name Ireland team to face Argentina

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the announcement of the Ireland team to face Argentina. Andy Farrell will name his team to play in the first Nations Championship in the European leg of fixtures, with the match at 8.10pm at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night.

The team announcement is expected at about 2pm. Earlier, Argentina named a strong side to face Ireland with 12 changes from draw with Australia.

ARGENTINA: Juan Cruz Mallia; Bautista Delguy, Justo Piccardo, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras; Tomas Albornoz, Gonzalo Garcia; Boris Wenger, Julian Montoya (capt), Francisco Morena; Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo; Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera.

Replacements: Leonel Oviedo, Mayco Vivas, Joel Sclavi, Efrain Elias, Juan Martin Scelzo, Simon Benitez Cruz, Geronimo Prisciantelli, Lucio Cinti.