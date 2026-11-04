Revolut funding round confirms digital bank’s $115bn valuation

Nik Storonsky, chief executive and founder of Revolut, is targeting an initial public offering of Revolut’s shares in 2028. Photograph: SOPA Images

Neobank Revolut said ‌on Wednesday it had completed a ​fundraising round that valued the company at $115 billion (€101.14 billion).

The bank, which has more than 80 million customers worldwide and 3.4 million in Ireland, was previously valued at $75 billion in ‌a ‌share ​sale last year.

Led by Glade Brook Capital Partners, Coatue, Durable Capital Partners, T Rowe Price Associates, and Baillie Gifford, the funding round attracted both existing backers and new investors. The round was first reported earlier this year.

Revolut has scaled its business considerably since it launched in 2015 in the UK. Revenue in 2025 grew 46 per cent to $6.0 billion, with pretax profit up 57 per cent to $2.3 billion.

This year, it has launched banks in the UK, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand, and secured banking licences in France, Colombia and Argentina.

“Every bank we launch means more people get a better way to manage their money, wherever they live. Our team makes that happen, and employee ownership has been central to our culture from day one,” said Nik Storonsky, chief executive and founder of Revolut.

“That’s why we’ve once again given them the chance to share in the value they’ve created, as we work towards our next milestone of serving 100 million customers.”

Storonsky is targeting an initial public offering of Revolut’s shares in 2028. In September, he said the company is exploring a dual listing of its shares in New York and London. At its current valuation, Revolut’s shares would be worth more than FTSE heavyweights including Barclays, BP and GSK.