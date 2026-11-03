Woman sues Aer Lingus after falling from mobile steps used to disembark from flight

It is claimed that the mobile steps used to disembark the plane were lower than the floor level of the plane. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

A woman who fell and suffered a significant fracture to her foot as she got off an Aer Lingus flight at night has sued the airline in the High Court.

Deirdre Burke was disembarking the Amsterdam EI 611 flight at Dublin Airport in September 2019 when she misplaced her foot, the court heard.

In the proceedings, it is claimed that it was almost total darkness, and the mobile steps used to disembark the plane were lower than the floor level of the plane.

Damien Higgins, for Burke, instructed by MacSweeney Solicitors, told the court his client suffered a severe fracture to her ankle in the incident and later required open reduction surgery and to have a plate inserted.

Counsel said that, in 2021, an X-ray showed arthritis in the area and the woman continues to suffer pain. An expert on their side, he said, will say that she has complex regional pain syndrome in her ankle.

“It has tarnished the golden years of her life,” counsel told Judge Paul Coffey.

He said Burke is uncertain walking and has difficulty with heavy lifting, vacuuming, bringing clothes to the washing line and has to use a stick.

The Burke side estimates that she will require six hours a week of domestic assistance in to the future.

Aer Lingus counsel Jeremy Maher told the court that his side contended one hour a week in relation to domestic assistance is sufficient.

[ Man (80) suffered multiple impacts to his face before fatal injury in fall, murder trial hearsOpens in new window ]

Burke (66), of Craughwell, Co Galway, has sued Aer Lingus Ltd over the incident.

In the proceedings, it was claimed there was a failure to provide Burke with a safe means of disembarkation, and to warn her as to the excessively lower platform relative to the plane floor.

It was further claimed that Burke was required to disembark in near darkness and there was a failure to ensure the area was properly illuminated given that it was a dark and wet night.

It was also contended that there was a failure to ensure that the stairs were affixed or aligned with the plane in a proper and safe manner and flush to the exit.

It is claimed Burke suffered immediate pain and she was attended by a doctor who was a passenger on the flight before paramedics arrived. She was brought to Beaumont Hospital where an X-ray showed she had suffered a fracture-dislocation of her right ankle.

[ Farmer gets suspended sentence over threats and abuse of Taoiseach at Ploughing ChampionshipsOpens in new window ]

The judge was told that liability is not contested in the case, which is before the court for assessment of damages only.

The judge, adjourning the case to Wednesday, encouraged both sides to continue dialogue in the case.