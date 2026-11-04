Gambling regulator tackles dozens of black market players

Jockey Ethan Brown on Point of Law winning the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday. Many people open online accounts to bet on horse racing. Photograph: William West/Getty Images

The State’s gambling watchdog has tackled “dozens” of black market betting businesses since new laws took effect this year.

The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) began licensing on-line betting this year under legislation that overhauled laws governing the industry.

The regulator has acted against “dozens of unlicensed operators” since July, GRAI chief executive Anne Marie Caulfield, said on Wednesday.

“They ranged from small Irish bookmakers to major online operators to the two largest prediction markets in the world,” Caulfield told reporters.

The regulator’s powers range from issuing “cease and desist” letters to High Court action.

Caulfield, who did not name individual businesses, indicated that most black market players halted operations after receiving initial cease and desist warnings.

She was speaking at the launch of a survey showing almost four in 10 people who use online accounts to bet on horse racing or sport go on to other forms of gambling such as casino games and lotteries, new research says.

Most regular gamblers have more than one on-line account, accord to a study published by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) and Gambling Regulator of Ireland (GRAI).

Almost four in 10 participants who opened bookmaker’s accounts to bet on horses or sport moved into other forms of gambling, including lotteries and online casinos and slots, the study shows.

Around 10 per cent of the 1,000 people questioned in the study said they had four or more accounts.

One in seven said emails or app notifications prompted their most recent gambling session.

Caulfield said the authority needed to understand the “real-life experiences of consumers when they gamble in their everyday lives”.

Many gamblers bet for entertainment without experiencing harm, Pete Lunn, head behavioural research, at the ESRI, acknowledged.

The authority and institute published Patterns of online and in-person gambling in Ireland by Deirdre Robertson, Diarmaid Ó Ceallaigh, Shane Timmons and Pete Lunn, on Wednesday afternoon.