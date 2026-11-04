Both private investors and family offices are expected to be among the parties interested in the sale of 409 Stillorgan Road in Stillorgan, Co Dublin.

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Inflation in Ireland’s services sector rose to its highest level in three years in October as rising energy costs prompted providers to increase their prices.

AIB’s latest purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the sector, which covers everything from hotels to hairdressers and telecoms, pointed to a continued expansion in activity in October. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

London-listed Irish company, Roebuck Foods, is seeking to raise €10 million as it prepares to take over two companies focused on greenhouse gas emissions reduction.

Roebuck, formerly part of cold storage group Norish, owns shares in two businesses whose products cut emissions from farm waste, Glasport and a connected company, Rumen Tech, and is seeking to buy majority holdings in both. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Hydrogen could be used to power Ireland’s expanding data centre sector and ease pressure on the national electricity grid, a conference on hydrogen as a renewable energy will hear later this month.

Professor Rory Monaghan, lead coordinator of Sh2mrock, a €54 million EU initiative establishing Ireland’s first Hydrogen Valley in Galway, said H2 Summit 2026, taking place in Cork, will see experts explain hydrogen’s huge potential for Ireland and Europe. Barry Roche reports.

The question as to whether Ireland’s security would be better served by investing €14 billion into making our own air and sea drones is one well worth asking before signing a cheque for new tanks, argues John McManus in his weekly column.

Both private investors and family offices are expected to be among the parties interested in the sale of 409 Stillorgan Road in Stillorgan, Co Dublin.

The subject property, a 32-bedspace purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme is being offered to the market on behalf of well-known family builder Durkan, by agent Colliers at a guide price of €5.7 million, writes Ronald Quinlan.

Glenisk co-owner Vincent Cleary on rebuilding the company after it burned to the ground Listen | 46:34

The dream that many women nursed in the late 19th century — that innovations such as shorthand and typing would provide a route into the workplace and a launch platform for promotion — was, for many, a hollow one. Only in the 2020s did female managers start to outnumber secretaries in the list of most common roles for women in the US, writes Andrew Hill.

Having been acquired in 2013 by the State’s largest truck importer, the late Robert Pino Harris, for less than the €6 million which had been sought on behalf of receivers and then sold on to international investors for over €13 million in 2021, a large land bank at Abbotstown Business Park in north Dublin has returned to the market at a new and substantially higher price, reports Ronald Quinlan.

On this occasion, the 27.75-hectare (68.58 acre) holding is seeking €30 million through joint agents Savills and CBRE.

Cork-based property investor and developer Clopen Capital is seeking expressions of interest in a large scale senior living and healthcare scheme at Loughlinstown in south Co Dublin. Potential transaction options may include an outright sale, forward funding, operator proposals or development partnerships, according to the project’s joint agents, Artis and Sherry FitzGerald Commercial, reports Ronald Quinlan.

The scheme is on a 4.9 acre site adjoining St Laurence College at Wyattville Road and has an estimated gross development value of €115 million. It received full planning permission from An Coimisiún Pleanála in September and will comprise 119 assisted-living homes and a 180-bed transitional care or step-down facility.

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