‘A surprise to everybody’: Family denies organising 4.5m-high memorial in Sligo Cemetery

Sligo County Council is investigating alleged breaches of 2009 cemetery bylaws, which state that the headstone on a triple plot shall not be greater in height that 1.53m above ground level. Photograph: Sorcha Crowley

A family at the centre of a local authority investigation into a controversial 4.5m-high memorial recently erected in Sligo Cemetery has said it was their late son’s wishes to have “a big, high headstone”.

Speaking on Sunday at the towering memorial to Willy McGinley (23) on the second anniversary of his death, his father Teague McGinley denied either organising or funding the marble monument, which stretches over a triple plot.

“It was his wish that whenever he’d pass away, that he’d like a big, high headstone,” he said, adding that relatives from “all over the world” had organised and paid for the memorial.

“Family from England, Ireland, Scotland, Dublin, some of them from America, put up the funds for this to put it up. It wasn’t us,” he added.

The headstone among the other plots in Sligo Cemetery. Photograph: Sorcha Crowley

“That’s how that was put up. We didn’t even know it was going up. It was his wishes when he was a young lad. He said he’d always like a big headstone, with St Michael the Archangel, St Gabriel and the Holy Family. So, he got his wishes. They say it’s right to give the dead their wishes.”

Sligo County Council is investigating alleged breaches of 2009 cemetery bylaws, which state that the headstone on a triple plot shall not be greater in height than 1.53m (5ft) above ground level. Willy McGinley’s stands approximately 4.5m (15ft) above ground level.

No railings or rear inscriptions are permitted on memorial headstones, but the McGinley monument has both.

Asked about the council’s height restrictions, Teague McGinley replied: “[They were] his wishes. I didn’t even know this went up. This is a surprise to everybody. To everyone that done it, I thank them for it, for my son. All over the world, there’s Travellers that supported that. This is my first time to see it.”

The memorial to Willy McGinley in Sligo Cemetery. Photograph: Sorcha Crowley

A large number of the McGinley family were present in Sligo Cemetery.

“I also have a baby in there,” said a sister of the deceased, Ann McGinley Doyle, whose child died on March 9th, 2025.

“For anyone that’s putting anything up against the headstone, there’s two babies in there, one of 23 years and my baby. You live and you let live.”

She added: “We’re very surprised but we’re very, very happy with what has been done [to the grave] and each to their own. For those who have passed, everyone does the best they can do for their loved ones.”

In a statement, Sligo County Council said it would “not be providing any further comments in relation to this matter at this time”.

A close-up of the memorial. Photograph: Sorcha Crowley

A Dublin firm understood to have erected the monument declined to comment when contacted.

Cllr Arthur Gibbons said some members of the public have told him they regard the scale of the memorial as “an insult”.

“There’s outrage. It’s nearly putting across this attitude that you’re wealthier than anyone else in the cemetery,” he said.

“It can’t be left. It’s an eyesore.

“Realistically, if the council don’t move quickly on this, they’ll be the laughing stock of the country. It’ll leave it that people can do what they want within cemeteries and you have to have some sort of control. It’s nearly a colosseum, the size of it.”

One man tending to a grave on Sunday said the McGinley monument was “not respectful”.

“You can’t do what you like, wherever you like. It’s a graveyard for everybody and that to me is intrusive,” he said.

Another said: “It’s twice as high as the others. It’s absolutely stunning, but is the next person going to go higher?”