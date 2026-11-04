Hydrogen could power Ireland’s expanding data centre sector, Cork conference to hear

Hydrogen fuel cells produce electricity by combining hydrogen and oxygen atoms. The hydrogen reacts with oxygen across an electrochemical cell, similar to a battery, to produce electricity, water, and small amounts of heat. Photograph: Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images

Hydrogen could be used to power Ireland’s expanding data centre sector and ease pressure on the national electricity grid, a conference on hydrogen as a renewable energy will hear later this month.

Prof Rory Monaghan, lead co-ordinator of Sh2amrock, a €54 million EU initiative establishing Ireland’s first hydrogen valley in Galway, said the H2 Summit 2026 in Cork, would see experts explain hydrogen’s huge potential for Ireland and Europe.

“The success of the tech sector in Ireland brings with it the challenge of high electricity demand for data centres. On the supply side, our progress in rolling out wind and solar power means that ever-increasing volumes of clean power are curtailed when power demand is low,” he said.

“Curtailment will increase markedly when offshore wind comes online. Hydrogen, which can be produced from this otherwise wasted electricity and stored, has the potential to provide backup power for large energy users in peak times.”

He explained that hydrogen fuel cells produce electricity by combining hydrogen and oxygen atoms. The hydrogen reacts with oxygen across an electrochemical cell, similar to a battery, to produce electricity, water and small amounts of heat.

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The use of hydrogen fuel cells will thus relieve pressure on the grid and avoid the use of imported fossil fuels. Monaghan said this whole area would be examined at the summit, which takes place at Fota Island Resort in Cork on November 18th and 19th.

Garrett Monaghan, chair of Hydrogen Ireland, said H2 Summit 2026 would convene some of Europe’s most important energy leaders, industrial innovators, digital infrastructure operators, policymakers and global partners to shape the Continent’s hydrogen security agenda for the decade ahead.

He said that the use of hydrogen fuel cells was a possible solution to the loss of 15-20 per cent of renewable energy that happens annually in Ireland, adding that hydrogen is increasingly central to Europe’s strategic resilience in power.

“In addition to being utilised in the European energy transition, hydrogen needs to continue to develop a mutually beneficial and circular relationship with large energy users such as data centres, aviation and their respective supply chains.

“As Ireland delivers its EU presidency and partnering with the Clean Hydrogen Partnership, H2 Summit 2026 in Cork will focus on turning ambition into co-ordinated action on demand creation, system security and EU‑aligned deployment.”

Valérie Bouillon-Delporte, executive director of the European Commission’s Clean Hydrogen Partnership, said the summit comes at a timely moment for Europe and Ireland as it will showcase some of Ireland’s leading operational projects and pathways to future deployment.

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“Convened during Ireland’s EU Council presidency, the summit sends a strong signal that clean hydrogen remains part of the conversation on energy security, industrial competitiveness and resilient infrastructure,” said Bouillon-Delporte.

“The challenge now is to connect innovation with the investment, markets and partnerships needed for deployment. Together with Hydrogen Ireland, we want to use this summit to bring those perspectives together and share what projects in Ireland and across Europe are teaching us about turning ambition into reality.”

H2 Summit 2026 takes place at Fota Island Resort, Cork, on November 18th and 19th.