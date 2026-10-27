Small PTSB shareholders ‘paying for minister’s exit’ in €1.6bn takeover deal, court hears

One PTSB shareholder told the court: 'I am paying, as a tiny shareholder, for the minister’s exit – he should be paying for his own exit.' Photograph: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Minister for Finance Simon Harris was “driven by the State’s commitment to exit the investment”, not by the desire to achieve the best possible price for shareholders, when he voted in favour of the proposed sale of PTSB to Austrian banking group Bawag in July, the High Court has heard.

There was “an issue of special interest” when the Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader supported the €1.6 billion offer, a PTSB minority shareholder, Piotr Skoczylas, told Justice Michael Quinn.

He is one of four shareholders objecting to the proposed acquisition at a High Court sanctioning hearing today.

Quoting the Coalition’s commitment in the programme for Government of “normalising”, or leaving, the Irish domestic banking market, Skoczylas said, “this is not a State secret, it’s known to all its citizens”.

“I don’t blame the Government for wanting to exit this investment, because they are not bankers – they are the Irish State. The Irish State is not in the position to manage Irish banks”.

Skoczylas is the managing director of Scotchstone Capital, which owns a stake in PTSB of less than one per cent. He is opposing the proposed deal to sell the bank – Ireland’s third largest domestic bank in which the State currently holds a 57.5 per cent stake – to Bawag.

“I am paying, as a tiny shareholder, for the minister’s exit – he should be paying for his own exit,” Skoczylas said, later pointing to a “turnout of 30 per cent” at the emergency general meeting in July to vote on the bid.

With the State’s majority share, it was “simply engineering a situation where other shareholders do not matter – despite the fact that they are objecting to the scheme”, he said.

Lyndon MacCann SC, the barrister acting for the Minister for Finance, responded to Skoczylas’ oral submission by saying: “It’s easy to make an assertion, it’s different to supply evidence”.

“That’s all very interesting, but it has no value” to the case at hand, he said.

“There is no evidence that the Government policy resulted in the State accepting a price that it ought to not have accepted,” he said, and it is “not a matter of controversy that the State has had a policy for some time to exit the banking sector.”

The court heard earlier in proceedings that Axis Capital, the corporate advisory firm cofounded by former banker Mark Duffy, would not seek an adjournment of legal proceedings to delay the sale.

The company had indicated last week it would do so in order to allow time for a “large global investment manager” it had been introduced to by an investment bank to conduct “its confirmatory due diligence” before it submits a rival bid to buy the bank.

“It is my understanding this morning they are not pursuing that, but would like the court to consider what they have to say,” said Kelley Smith SC, the barrister acting on behalf of PTSB.

Duffy, a former chief executive of Bank of Scotland Ireland, appeared in the courtroom alongside Lutz Hartmann, a Frankfurt-based international lawyer representing Axis Capital.

“We have followed directors and have submitted correspondence to you,” Hartmann said to Judge Quinn. “It is not our intention [to act] in any way from what the rules permit.”

“While we do not request [an adjournment] any more, we do wish to present facts,” to the court, he said.