Jerry Fish: ‘I have lost pretty much everything. It was one of the best things to happen to me’

Are you a saver or a spender?

I save when I can, and I spend when I can. I like to have something put aside for the rainy days, but I am acutely aware that you only live once. I am generous with my money; my family and I live simply and are grateful for what we have. My experience is that once you start worrying about money, it dries up. As a musician, my finances are always up and down.

What was the first job you ever received money for, and how much were you paid?

I have been working since before the age of 10. My first job was a paper round in south London. I can’t remember how much I got paid, maybe a couple of quid, but I know I told my parents that I no longer needed pocket money any more as I was now a man of independent means. I was young, too, when I started serving my time as a painter and decorator with my father in Dublin.

Do you shop around for better value?

A bargain is not necessarily a bargain just because it’s cheap. I like quality because it lasts longer and is often better value than cheap stuff. I like things that are well made by properly paid craftspeople. It’s like food cooked with love – it tastes better.

What has been your most extravagant purchase ever, and how much did it cost?

My most extravagant purchase must be the home I bought with my wife for our family. Not sure you can call that an extravagance, but it cost €550,000. On the other hand, I bought a vintage caravan for €1,000 and spent another couple restoring it to its former 1970s glam glory.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

The vintage caravan. I love it. It’s my home and office at Electric Picnic, where I go on holiday every year to Fish Town.

[ Jerry Fish: ‘I’m a London-born Dub but I discovered most of my DNA is from exactly where I now live’Opens in new window ]

Is there anything you regret spending money on?

There is plenty I regret spending money on, but that’s the price of an education, in life and the music business. You live and you learn.

Do you haggle over prices?

Not regularly, but it can be fun. I spent time with Bedouins in the Sinai in the 1980s, and they taught me how to haggle. I love the odd bric-a-brac antique, so you’ve got to haggle sometimes. Also, I am a survivor in the music business, and we have to hustle for a living.

Do you invest in shares and/or cryptocurrency?

Nah, I can’t get my head around cryptocurrency. I miss cash.

Do you have a retirement or pension plan?

I have a pension from some money I got to squirrel away once, when I was flush, but it’s been through a financial crash and a pandemic, so it’s not much. I don’t plan to ever retire, though. I have a job that I love doing, and I know I’m very lucky to be doing what I do. I want to keep on working as a full-time day-dreamer and entertainer until the day I die.

What was the last thing you bought, and was it good value for money?

A trip to Cadiz to hang out with an old and dear friend. You can’t put a value on friendship or making memories, because they are priceless. Friendship is surely the most precious commodity.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Yes, I’m pretty good at knuckling down to get something if it’s something I truly want. I am aware there are many things I can’t afford, but I believe everything starts with a dream. You have to visualise the things you want, then strive and work hard to get them.

Have you ever lost money?

I have lost pretty much everything I had. Strangely, it was one of the best things to have ever happened to me. I think once you survive a fall, it makes you stronger, less concerned or worried about the road ahead. Losing money isn’t the end of the world. Sometimes you need to let it go, look around at what you have and be grateful.

[ Camille O’Sullivan: ‘I’m terrified of being out of money’Opens in new window ]

Are you a gambler, and if so, have you ever had a big win?

The biggest gamble I ever took was returning to the music business after the birth of my first child, and it is also my biggest win. I’m lucky to have made a success of doing the thing I love with the support of a beautiful wife and four wonderful children. As far as I’m concerned, that’s winning at bingo!

What are your best and worst habits when it comes to money?

My best and worst habits when it comes to money are quite possibly the same thing: my generosity, giving away my money. I believe in the karmic effect of giving, in that what you give comes back to you multiplied. I have travelled a lot in my life, and I have always managed to hold on to my fare home, usually hidden somewhere on my person.

How much money do you have on you now?

Everybody knows that cash is king. I have €70 on me.

Jerry Fish performs as part of Puca Festival, Trim Castle Hotel, Saturday, October 31st. pucafestival.com