Flávio Bolsonaro flees Brazil for US after presidential election loss, reports say

Vehicles belonging to the motorcade of Brazil's former presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro leaving his condominium in Brasilia on Tuesday. Photograph: Pablo Porciuncula/AFP/Getty Images

Brazilian senator Flávio Bolsonaro has left the country for the United ‌States after losing Sunday’s presidential election and refusing to comply with a supreme court order to hand over his ​passports, two sources said.

The US embassy in Brazil did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bolsonaro’s lawyer also declined to comment.

Bolsonaro was favoured to win Sunday’s presidential election but ended up losing in a ​shock result to leftist incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

On Monday, he was given 24 hours to ⁠hand in his passports as part of a money-laundering investigation in which ‌he denies ‌wrongdoing, ​but that deadline has now lapsed, two other sources said, leading to his documents being cancelled.

Flavio’s father, former president Jair Bolsonaro, also ⁠went to the United States after ​refusing to concede losing to Lula in 2022.

He ​eventually returned to Brazil but was later given a 27-year sentence for plotting a ‌coup. His son has yet to officially ​concede defeat – saying on Sunday he would seek the annulment of the result over ⁠alleged voter irregularities – but his Liberal Party ⁠said on Monday ​it acknowledged Lula’s victory.

A senior Brazilian Federal Police official said Bolsonaro has not exited the country via any regular migration point.

Right-wing influencer Paulo Figueiredo, who serves as a sort of unofficial spokesperson for the Bolsonaro family, declined to answer questions about Bolsonaro’s whereabouts.

“After months of intense work that has been unfairly thwarted, I am not in the mood to speak to the press,” he ‌said in a message. “If I ⁠have any comments to make on any matter, I will get in touch.”

Eduardo Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro’s younger brother who lives in the United States, said ahead ‌of the vote that an election loss would require a move.

“If my brother does not win, I’m ​in favour that he would leave the country,” he told podcaster ​Steven Crowder this month. – Reuters