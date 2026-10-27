UCD and Bray reach First Division playoff final

UCD will face Bray Wanderers in the First Division playoff final on Sunday with the winner earning the opportunity to pit their wits against a Premier Division side, likely Drogheda United, for a chance to return to the top-flight.

At the UCD Bowl, in a bruising encounter was encapsulated by Sultan Adenekan being pit in the book after two minutes for a crunching challenge on Sam Norval.

The visitors, having spurned a good chance through Darragh Murtagh, who blazed over from close range, had the wind knocked out of their sails when Sean Murphy delivered a high ball into the area from the left that was met exquisitely by skipper Mikey McCullagh on the half-volley to put his side three up on aggregate.

The Students sensed blood and rattled the crossbar through Luca Cailloce minutes after the restart but then made sure of their place in the playoff final when Hugh Smith raced clear from the halfway line and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Meanwhile, at a sold-out Carlisle Grounds, with just a goal in it at kick-off, Bray Wanderers kept Kerry at bay and broke their visitors’ hearts just after the half-hour mark. Ben McCormack’s dangerous delivery was kept alive by Tyreik Sammy, who flicked the ball goalwards, finding John Bilili Sesay in the right place at the right time to make it 3-1 on aggregate.

Kerry saw their slim hopes of a comeback effectively ended after they were reduced to 10-men for the second time in consecutive games, Cian Brosnan shown a harsh red for a challenge on Sammy, who was through on goal.

The 20-year-old was also on hand to rub salt to Kerry’s wounds, netting the goal his performance deserved to make it 2-0 on the night before Jamie Duggan put the result to bed with a fine header in the 86th minutes.

LOI First Division playoff semi-final, second leg results:

UCD 2 Longford 0 (UCD win 4-0 on aggregate)

Bray Wanderers 3 Kerry 0 (Bray win 5-1 on aggregate)