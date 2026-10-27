Michael Flatley seeks to strike out sections of former solicitor’s evidence

Michael Flatley, pictured at an event in Classiebawn Castle, Co Sligo, earlier this year. The Lord of Dance star is involved in a legal row with his former solicitor. Photograph: James Connolly 24AUG26

The legal dispute between Lord of the Dance star Michael Flatley and his former solicitor has intensified as both sides made submissions to the High Court on Tuesday in the case over money lodged in court in the wake of the battle for Flatley’s Cork mansion, Castlehyde.

The court heard a preliminary motion brought by the Flatley side, seeking certain paragraphs in an affidavit sworn by the entertainer’s former solicitor Maxwell Mooney relating to Flatley be struck out.

At issue in the main case is €200,000 previously lodged in the High Court, which the solicitor says he is entitled to out of a €1.4 million pot initially taken into court.

Mooney is already involved in another legal battle with Flatley, who is seeking to compel Maxwell Mooney and Company solicitors, Maynooth, Co Kildare, to hand over files relating to proceedings about and linked to the Flatley Castlehyde mansion in Fermoy, Co Cork.

That case − in which there are allegations on both sides about legal fees and an alleged hold on files − will be back before the court later this week.

The latest row relates to €1.4 million previously lodged in court until a disputed costs bill relating to the Castelhyde proceedings was resolved. This related to legal and receivers costs and disputed penalty interest.

Agreement was reached on all costs, and eventually in relation to disputed penalty interest at €108,000 instead of the €308,000 initially sought. At issue now is the €200,000 still lodged in court.

When the case came before Judge Eileen Roberts on Tuesday, she said she had a broad concern because relationships had severed, emotions were high, and what was before the court should be a straightforward application.

Martin Hayden, counsel for Flatley, told the court he was seeking the exclusion of certain paragraphs from an affidavit sworn by Mooney.

Counsel said the breakdown of the relationship between Flatley and his former solicitor was a fact. Counsel submitted that the court had jurisdiction to remove aspects of Mooney’s affidavit.

Maura McNally, counsel for Mooney with barrister Ronnie Hudson, said the solicitor believes that, as a result of work carried out for Flatley, he is entitled to the money lodged in court and is seeking to put a charge over the €200,000.

Referring to the application to strike out certain paragraphs in the Mooney affidavit, counsel said the Flatley side were seeking to try to ventilate matters in public, but only their own narrative. Counsel said that Mooney asks to continue with the content of the affidavit to answer allegations made in correspondence.

The judge, who reserved her judgment in relation to the application, said she would need to read all the affidavits filed in the case.