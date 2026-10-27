Parents and former pupils of Glenstal Abbey in bid to prevent closure

The Co Limerick Benedictine school, in operation for almost 100 years, is set to close its doors by August 2028 following declining demand for boarding school education and rising costs. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Former pupils and parents of students at Glenstal Abbey, one of Ireland’s best-known private boarding schools, have written to the school in a bid to explore “alternative options” to its closure, announced on Friday.

The Co Limerick Benedictine school, in operation for almost 100 years, is set to close its doors by August 2028 following declining demand for boarding school education and rising costs.

The decision to close the school of almost 200 pupils came as a shock to many, following major refurbishment works in the last few years.

This included the upgrading of all dormitories; the modernising of both the junior and senior refectories or dining areas; the refurbishment of the existing gym and creation of a new one; and the restoration of the castle’s walls. Retreats are offered at Glenstal during the school holidays.

Sixth years will finish their secondary education next year. Current first, third and fourth years are also set to finish in June 2027, with those pupils then requiring alternative schools. Second years will complete their junior cycle in 2028 alongside fifth years, who will complete their Leaving Certificate that year.

In a letter to Columba McCann, abbot of Glenstal, concerned parents said their “over-riding priority is to explore whether there is a viable way to keep Glenstal open for all current pupils to complete their education”.

This would involve the school remaining open at least until 2032 if current first years were to continue their education to Leaving Certificate, including transition year.

The parents pointed to the experience of Cistercian College Roscrea boarding school in Co Offaly, when its closure was announced in 2017 but averted with the involvement of parents.

Glenstal parents said in their letter the Roscrea experience “shows that a community-led alternative can sometimes prevent closure. We recognise that Glenstal’s circumstances may differ but believe it is important to establish whether a similar opportunity exists before options narrow further”.

In their letter the parents asked if the abbey was open to alternatives and if alternatives had been explored including “external investment or an independent trust or alternative operator”.

School authorities are set to hold a series of meetings with parents on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss unfolding events.

Separately former pupils, members of the “Glenstal Old Boys Society”, which is deeply committed to the school and involved in significant fundraising for it, wrote to the abbot also offering to look at ways to keep the school in operation.

They suggested the establishment of a small expert committee to look at the detailed financial position and work to “urgently explore possible sustainable alternatives to closure”.

A draft of the letter said: “We share your sadness on this development and we appreciate that this was a most difficult decision to make and one that was made by the trustees/monastery in good faith after considerable deliberation.”

The letter was circulated on Monday to former pupils and received more than 200 signatures.

A letter from the abbot to the society when the closure was announced said the school would “need support” from the old boys’ society to complete the exam cycles for 2027-2028 and it was “determined to do everything possible to complete these”.

Glenstal Abbey was contacted for comment.