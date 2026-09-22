Explainer: Why it may take years for Google to pay its latest Irish fine

Fines imposed by the DPC must be confirmed in court before they become payable. Photograph: Getty

The Data Protection Commission’s (DPC) decision to fine Google €403 million on Monday was a headline grabber, but it might be years before the exchequer gets to see the money.

Since the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was introduced in 2018, the commission has imposed more than 35 fines, ranging from €1,500 to the €1.2 billion blockbuster fine on Meta from 2023.

What’s the grand total so far?

The Google fine brings the total amount of fines imposed by the DPC to €4.5 billion.

But before you start planning how the Government could spend the money, it is worth noting only €20 million of that total has been paid to date, meaning a significant amount remains outstanding.

Why so little?

Fines imposed by the DPC must be confirmed in court before they become payable. In the more straightforward cases, where there is no appeal against the decision, then the fine will be confirmed by the Circuit Court, the DPC issues a payment notice and the fine must be settled within 28 days. The funds are then transferred to the exchequer.

But if the company in question decides to appeal, as so many do, then the DPC must wait for the legal process to be exhausted before collecting the fine.

How long does that take?

How long is a piece of string? Appeals against decisions can be heard in different courts. For fines under €75,000, they can be heard in the Circuit Court; over that figure, companies must go to the High Court.

The legal process can take some time, which means some cases can stretch on for years between the original DPC decision and eventual payment. For example, a €17 million fine imposed on Meta in 2022 has been paid, but a €225 million penalty on WhatsApp dating back to 2021 is still pending appeal.

Sounds like the commission has been busy

It would argue it is always busy. The DPC deals with thousands of complaints every year, ranging from the headline grabbers such as cases against Big Tech – Google, TikTok, Meta, Microsoft – that involve parties across Europe, to smaller-scale complaints against local financial institutions or local authorities.

In 2025, the DPC said there was a 45 per cent increase in new cases compared to 2024. Almost 12,000 were concluded during the year, up 12 per cent year on year. It also finalised four large-scale inquiries in 2025, with fines of just over €530.7 million imposed during the year.

Although the office has grown significantly in resources, it will likely need to continue to grow. The rise in cases is being attributed to AI in a few different ways: people using chatbots to help them draft complaints, and the technology itself and the use of data prompting an increased number of cases before the DPC.