Two-time Cheltenham Champion Hurdle winner Hurricane Fly dies, aged 22

Hurricane Fly, one of the best hurdlers of the modern era, has died at the Irish National Stud at the age of 22.

Twice a Champion Hurdle winner at Cheltenham in 2011 and 2013 for trainer Willie Mullins, Hurricane Fly won 24 out of his 32 career starts over flights, including a remarkable tally of 22 Grade One successes.

The gelding spent his retirement at the National Stud in Co Kildare alongside other notable retirees such as Beef Or Salmon, Faugheen and Rite Of Passage.

At one point of his career, ‘The Fly’ appeared all but unbeatable on home ground. He landed the Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown a record five times in a row from 2011 to 2015. He also won Punchestown’s version three times and scored four times at the Leopardstown Christmas festival.

Ruby Walsh was in the saddle for most of his greatest victories and said on Tuesday: “Hurricane Fly was a brilliant racehorse but was without doubt the best jumper of a hurdle I ever rode.

“He was incredible, his accuracy, his bravery, the speed at which he could move his feet. He was bombproof, you could ride him down to hurdles like they weren’t there because he was going to do the right thing every time.

“He had the engine to go with it. He had speed, class, he stayed and was in my eyes, for a little horse, the perfect horse.”

Willie Mullins with Hurricane Fly at Closutton. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Mullins described the son of Montjeu as one of the greatest legends through his hands.

“He’s one of the greatest horses to ever come through our stable. He was a horse who loved a battle and was so brave. Ruby was able to stand back anywhere on him and he’d answer. He just put his rivals into trouble. He was such a proper horse. He was awesome, one of the biggest legends ever to come through Closutton,” told sportinglife.com.

“My thoughts are with Gail Carlisle who was Hurricane Fly’s groom throughout his days with us at Closutton and had such a wonderful relationship with him.

“I was lucky enough to visit him today just before the end and met Gail who had popped over to see him as well as she’d heard the news. It was very poignant and we were able to say our goodbyes.

“It’s especially poignant following so shortly after the passing of his co-owner Frank Boyd and I’m thinking of his family and George Creighton’s family too at this time. Hurricane Fly provided us all with so many wonderful days and memories,” Mullins added.