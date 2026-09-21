Conor McGregor eyes extension to produce an almost 18,000sq ft home

Conor McGregor has applied to extend his €3m Kildare home. Photograph: Collins

MMA fighter Conor McGregor has lodged plans for a big extension to his €3 million home near Straffan, Co Kildare.

Plans lodged with Kildare Co Council include a swimming pool, jacuzzi, saunas, gym and treatment room in his basement.

The completed house will also include a chef’s kitchen, play room, bar, games room, office, a snug, dining and livingrooms, and a kitchen and pantry on the ground floor.

On the first floor, the plans comprise six bedrooms, including a balcony on either side of the master bedroom, which comes with an adjoining master bathroom and master “robe room”.

The extension is to an existing 1½ storey detached dwelling, forming a two-storey home with basement.

Once completed, the floor space would comprise 1,646 sq metres (17,712sq ft).

Planning permission was previously granted in 2022 regarding an extension for a completed 1,579sq m home, which expires next March. The new application comes four months after the council invalidated a separate application in May, having found the plans to be “misleading and incorrect”.

A council planner identified an existing “significantly sized marquee type structure which appears to comprise a sports-related facility”.

The new application seeks a three-year planning retention of the existing marquee-type gym structure, measuring 709sq m.

In a planning report lodged with the new application, planning consultant Vincent Farry of Farry Town Planning states that the proposed building will be significantly smaller than a development for which leave was refused in July 2025.

Farry stated that “none of the adjacent residents opposed the previous proposal and we consider that the amenities of the neighbouring occupiers would equally be unaffected by this smaller development, in terms of overlooking, overshadowing or visual intrusion”.

McGregor paid €3 million for The Paddocks home in 2019 and €1.65 million in June 2022 for the adjacent number five Castledillon.