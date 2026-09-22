No inflation hit from minimum wage rises, and a look at property prices

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Most of the minimum wage increases adopted since 2016 have had no impact on inflation, a new study from the ESRI has found. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports on its findings.

Funds controlled by French insurer Axa and US investor Kennedy Wilson, which own almost €300 million of commercial property in Dublin, recorded a €15 million decline in the value of their office portfolio last year. Killian Woods has the details.

If Irish property is overvalued, will house prices fall? Fiona Reddan looks at that question in her Your Money feature this week.

In our Q&A, a reader needs help tracking down a lost pension from their first job nearly 50 years ago. Dominic Coyle offers a view. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances, sign up to On the Money, a weekly newsletter issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Who should we believe on the AI apocalypse, asks Hugh Linehan in his media column.

Budget income tax cuts being flagged by Government will make little difference to workers, writes Cantillon.

Brothers Eamonn and Brian Fallon, who set up property website Daft.ie, secured almost €240 million in cash and shares from the sale of classified listings group Distilled, new accounts show. Killian Woods has the details.

The income tax package in this year’s budget will deliver “hundreds of euros” to workers, Minister for Finance Simon Harris said on Monday.

In Me & My Money, award winning crime writer Jane Casey says her most extravagant purchase was an antique table bought on holiday. “It ended up in my aunt’s house for eight years as I didn’t have anywhere to put it. It was about €1,200, which was a ridiculous amount of money, but I think it’s very beautiful. My aunt liked it, too.”