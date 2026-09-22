Trump to address UN General Assembly in New York

Main Points

US president Donald Trump is set to address global leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York

Nearly 130 heads of state and government, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, will meet at the high-level event

Trump’s address comes as the war with Iran nears its eight month, Trump will meet with Gulf leaders impacted by the war during his trip

Trump has also left open the possibility of meeting Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian, who will be in New York

The Trump administration has allowed a small Iranian delegation to attend the general assembly

Key Reads

Ongoing closure of Strait of Hormuz

In his speech Trump is expected to discuss the ongoing war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A senior Iranian official earlier today said Iran can reopen the strait within seven days ‌if the United States eases military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ​ports.

“The US needs to announce that ‌it ‌wants ​to resolve the issue diplomatically, make that official, and then agree on a timeline for how ⁠the process will ​move forward,” the official ​said, adding that the Iranian delegation at the UN General ‌Assembly has full authority to revive diplomacy with the US.

Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian, ⁠who ​left Tehran for New York on Tuesday morning, will not meet Trump at the UN headquarters, the official said.

Trump is due to meet a number of world leaders today including Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Taoiseach to join discussions on Gaza

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to participate in several bilateral meetings in the coming days including some related to efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

He is also scheduled to meet outgoing UN Secretary General António Guterres, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Trump to address UN General Assembly

The United Nations General Assembly’s annual general debate begins in New York on Tuesday.

Nearly 130 heads of state and government, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, will meet at the high-level event.

US President Donald Trump, one of the first speakers, is due to address the conference at about 3pm Irish time. He is expected to address conflicts in Gaza, Iran and Ukraine among other issues.