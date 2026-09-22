Ageing parents of adults with disabilities say: ‘I hope they go before me’

92 per cent of adults with an intellectual disability rely on a parent as their primary carer, but only 2 per cent have plans in place for their future. Photograph: iStock

Ageing parents of adults with intellectual disabilities often say they hope their children die before them because of the “cruel and heartless” crisis management system they would face being moved into, the Dáil has heard.

Independent TD Seamus Healy said 2,000 people with an intellectual disability live with parents aged over 70, with 500 of this group having parents aged 80 or older.

The Tipperary South TD highlighted the efforts of Before We Die, a campaign group of parents of special needs adults who have asked: “Who will care for my son or daughter’s needs when I’m no longer able to do that, or when I die?”

“It is not uncommon to hear a parent say ‘I hope they go before me’,” Healy told Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers on Tuesday.

Some 92 per cent of adults with an intellectual disability rely on a parent as their primary carer, but only 2 per cent have plans in place for their future, he said.

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When a place is provided for an adult with special needs whose parent has died, it frequently means they have to “leave their community”, Healy said.

“This model of crisis management is cruel and heartless,” he said, noting that more than 600 people in this system live outside their home county and more than 200 “reside more than 100km from their previous home”.

“It is also the most expensive way to provide service, as it’s provided by private, for-profit companies.”

Calling for emergency funding and a statutory agency to provide customised residential care, Healy said the agency should bring the HSE, local authorities, non-government agencies funded by the State and families together to plan and provide disability services.

He said it “beggars belief” that there is not a comprehensive national database and register of needs for those individuals.

Chambers, taking questions for Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who is attending the UN General Assembly, said the Government wanted to “continue to support people to remain in their family homes for as long as possible”.

The Minister also insisted it was a “clear priority for Government” to “significantly expand residential capacity”.

He believed “some progress has been made”, reflected in last year’s budget with a €3.8 billion allocation for specialist disability services, almost 20 per cent more than the year before.

Funding for respite doubled between 2021 and this year to €150 million, he said, and supporting initiatives are expected to deliver 10,000 additional overnight respite stays and 25,000 extra day-care sessions.

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He acknowledged this “does not cut it for a lot of families who have not seen the benefits of this increased investment”.

They needed to “continue to prioritise this” funding and ensure it is “prioritised around respite”. This was a “growing concern”, and would be the basis of his budget discussion with the Minister and Minister of State for Children.

Healy told him his “modest improvements” are “at best, from a very low base, if not an almost non-existent base”.

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Chambers said there had been an 82 per cent increase in day care sessions last year and a 24 per cent increase in respite nights compared with pre-pandemic levels. “So there has been significant progress over the last number of years.”

But he acknowledged the Government needs to ensure there is “continued momentum”, particularly in areas where “the demands for this are continuing to grow”.